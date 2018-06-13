Share:

SARGODHA:- The University of Sargodha and Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University Kyrgyzstan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance mutually cooperation.

The agreement was inked by UoS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad and Dr Sebahattin BALCI, Rector Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University, and Dr Asylbekkumyrzaev Co-Rector Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University.

It is aimed at promoting the research in areas of mutual interests and supporting academic cooperation in scientific field.

According to the pact, both universities agreed to develop exchange of academic information and materials after acknowledging that they, by their nature and missions, share common interests and objectives in academic fields.

It was also decided in the agreement that UoS and Manas University would carry out joint research projects whereas Biotechnology and Biodiversity Research Center of the latter and Department of Botany of the former would closely cooperate in the fields of joint project, research activity and researchers mobility. The parties also agreed to identify specific areas of collaboration and prepare projects of academic cooperation and to establish channels of communication for exchange of scientific knowledge.

The Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University was founded on September 09, 1995 under an agreement between governments of Turkey and Kyrgyzstan. It’s a public research university with five schools, nine faculties, six research centers and numerous technology centres and labs. Medium of instructions at the university are Turkish, Kyrgyz, English and Russian languages. The education at the university is free while the Turkish government also provides educational scholarships to the students.