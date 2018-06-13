Share:

Before hopping aboard Air Force One to head back to the United States after his historic summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump spent more than an hour(!) talking and taking questions from the assembled media. It was quite a performance.

1. "We spent very intensive hours together, and I think most of you have received the signed document, or you will very shortly. It's very comprehensive, it's going to happen."

2. "We got to know each other well in a very confined period of time, under very strong, strong circumstance."

3. "But now we can all have hope that it will soon end. And it will. It will soon end."

4. "The past does not have to define the future."

5. "This isn't another administration that never got it started and therefore never got it done."

6. "Our eyes are wide open, but peace is always worth the effort, especially in this case."

7. "It's a very great moment in the history of the world."

8. "The media -- this is a big gathering of media, I will say."

9. "Anybody that takes over a situation like he did, at 26 years of age, and is able to run it, and run it tough -- I don't say he was nice or I don't say anything about it -- he ran it."

10. "Yeah, we'll be verifying. It will be verified."

11. "As we do that, we're going to have a lot of people there, and we're going to be working with them on a lot of other things."

12. "Yeah, go ahead. Be nice. Be respectful."

13. "In one case, they took billions of dollars -- during the Clinton regime -- took billions of dollars and nothing happened."

14. "But I'll tell you what, we signed a very comprehensive document today, and I think most of you have been given that document."

15. "I think, without the rhetoric, it wouldn't have happened."

16. "Let me see, who has better hair?"

17. "But they will be doing things, and I think he wants to do things."

18. "I believe it's a rough situation over there. There's no question about it."

19. "It's rough. It's rough in a lot of places, by the way. Not just there."

20. "Congratulations to everybody, by the way. Congratulations to everybody."

21. "Nuclear is number one."

22. "I know a lot about airplanes; it's very expensive."

23. "I think it's inappropriate to be having war games."

24. "I haven't slept in 25 hours, but I thought it was appropriate to do."

25. "But only a person that dislikes Donald Trump would say that I've agreed to make a big commitment."

26. "How's Staten Island Ferry doing? OK? He wrote the best story about me with the Staten Island Ferry. And after that, he's never written a good story."

27. "When I got onto the plane, I think that Justin probably didn't know that Air Force One has about 20 televisions, and I see the television."

28. "Other than he had a news conference that he had because he assumed I was in an airplane and I wasn't watching. He learned. That's going to cost a lot of money for the people of Canada."

29. "We laughed. We had a very good relationship."

30. "Should we keep going for a little while? Sarah? I don't know. It's up to the legendary Sarah Huckabee Sanders."

31. "This wasn't like we went and we started talking about -- as you know, right?"

32. "People didn't feel like being bombed out of the Opening Ceremonies."

33. "Well, I think, can you ensure anything?"

34. "Can I ensure that you're going to be able to sit down properly when you sit down?"

35. "My whole life has been deals. I've done great at it, and that's what I do."

36. "I think they are one of the great winners today, that large group of people that you're talking about."

37. "I don't think -- I mean, I've read horror stories."

Like Stephen King stuff? Or even scarier?

38. "I had an uncle who was a great professor for, I believe, 40 years at MIT. And I used to discuss nuclear with him all the time."

39. "He was a great, brilliant genius."

40. "We have a tremendous deficit in trade, commonly known as a trade deficit."

41. "So -- and I still love my first interview with you, David. I still have that interview, actually."

42. "Thank you for the nice way you treat us. We appreciate it. Really, it's very good. It's really beautiful what you do."

43. "As an example, they have great beaches. You see that whenever they're exploding their cannons into the ocean, right? I said, 'Boy, look at the view. Wouldn't that make a great condo behind?'"

44. "You know, instead of doing that, you could have the best hotels in the world right there."

45. "Am I on the cover again this week? Boy, have I -- so many covers."

46. "They took an Olympics that was going to be a massive failure that maybe wouldn't have even opened, and they made it a tremendous success by agreeing to participate."

47. "I mean, I may stand before you in six months and say, 'Hey, I was wrong.' I don't know that I'll ever admit that, but I'll find some kind of an excuse."

48. "Well, I don't have to verify because I have one of the great memories of all time. So I don't have to. OK? OK?"

49. "I don't know about you folks, but it's been a long time since I've taken it easy. So now we can take it a little bit easy, and then the work begins again."