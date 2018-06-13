Share:

LAHORE - Women activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf on Tuesday protested outside Chairman’s Secretariat against what they called unfair distribution of tickets against the reserved seats for women.

Around two dozen PTI workers gathered at party’s Garden Town office on Tuesday morning and chanted slogans against the party leadership for ignoring the workers.

They told media representatives that they had been working for the party since over a decade, but the tickets have been given to the wives and friends of the senior party leaders.

They alleged that party tickets against reserved seats had been awarded to favourites setting aside the principles of merit and loyalty with the party.