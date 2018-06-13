Share:

HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM - Local workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have expressed satisfaction over award of ticket to party’s district president Ch Tariq Irshad Khan for contesting election from PP-186.

This was stated by renowned religious scholar Allama Jahangir Faraz Naushahi during a press conference here the other day. He said that Ch Tariq Irshad Khan had rendered innumerable sacrifices for the party, adding that conferral of party ticket on him was a reward for his services. “Ch Tariq has spared no effort for strengthening party network in his constituency,” he claimed, adding that he strictly adhere to the policies of the party leadership. He extended best wishes to Ch Tariq, saying his success in the upcoming elections would prove to a good omen for the party. “The PTI would lay the foundation of new era of development of progress after coming into power,” he maintained.