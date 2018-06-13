Share:

HYDERABAD - Like other parts of the globe, Pakistan observed the ‘World Day against Child Labour’ on June 12 reaffirming its commitment to combat the menace and help develop an atmosphere congenial for all children.

Several NGOs along with relevant departments, including the social welfare department, both at federal as well as provincial level are attempting to come up with a comprehensive approach to protect children against possible exploitation and pressures denying them of their rights of education, health and quality life.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) launched the first World Day in 2002 as a way to highlight the plight of working children and to serve as a catalyst for the growing worldwide movement against child labour . National Manager Society of Protection of Rights of Child (SPARC), Kashif Bajeer informed APP here on Tuesday that the country’s constitution guaranteed equal rights for education and health to all children.

He informed that as the world strives to achieve the elimination of child labour by 2025, on this World Day against Child Labour , let’s join forces to end child labour in areas affected by conflict and disaster irrespective of their caste, creed and origin.

Bajeer said that the child labour is a challenge for Pakistan government and urged all stakeholders and the media to carry out joint efforts to meet the challenge for a better future for children. He said that the employers could play effective role in discouraging child labor, and suggested that they should avoid hiring children to save money.