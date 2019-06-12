Share:

ISLAMABAD-The government has decided to include 17 more services into Islamabad Capital Territory (Tax on Services) Ordinance, 2001 to be taxed at the rate of 16 percent, according to budget documents.

The decision has been taken to enhance the scope of ICT (Tax on Services) Ordinance, 2001 by inclusion of the services to be taxed at the rate of 16 percent. The services include advertisement on hoarding boards, pole signs and signboards and websites or internet; services provided by landscape designers; sponsorship services; services provided or rendered for purchase or sale or hiring of immovable property; services provided or rendered by legal practitioners and consultants; services provided by accountants and auditors; service provided or rendered by stockbrokers, future brokers and commodity brokers, money exchanger, surveyors, outdoor photographers, event photographers, videographers, art painters, auctioneers (excluding value of goods) and registrar to an issue; services provided by race clubs; entry/admission and other services; services provided or rendered by corporate law consultants; visa processing services including advisory or consultancy services for migration or visa application filing services; debt collection services and other debt recovery services; supply chain management or distribution (including delivery) services; services provided or rendered by persons engaged in intercity transportation or carriage of goods by road or through pipeline or conduit; ready mix concrete services; public relations services; training or coaching services other than education services; cleaning services including janitorial services, and collection of waste and processing of domestic waste.

Furthermore, the government has also decided to impose professional tax on trades, professions, callings and employments of Islamabad Capital Territory through amendment in West Pakistan Finance Act, 1964. The categories to be charged include companies registered under the Companies Act 2017 and having capital up to Rs5 million but not exceeding Rs10 million at the rate of Rs7,000 per annum, capital exceeding Rs5 million but not exceeding Rs50 million at the rate of Rs18,000 per annum, capital exceeding Rs50 million but not exceeding Rs100 million at the rate of Rs35,000 per annum, Capital exceeding Rs100 million but not exceeding Rs200 million at the rate of Rs80,000 per annum, capital exceeding Rs200 million at the rate of Rs90,000 per annum, employees not exceeding 10 at the rate of Rs1,000 per annum, employees exceeding 10 but not exceeding 25 at the rate of Rs2,000 per annum, and employees exceeding 25 at the rate of Rs5,000 per annum.

Under the same amendment, lawyers would be charged at the rate of Rs1,000 per annum; members of Stock Exchanges would be charged at the rate of Rs5,000 per annum; money changer would be charged at the rate of Rs3,000 per annum; motorcycle dealers would be charged at the rate of Rs5,000 per annum; motor car dealers and real estate agents would be charged at the rate of Rs10,000 per annum; health clubs, gymnasiums and others would be charged at the rate of Rs5,000 per annum; recruiting agents would be charged at the rate of Rs10,000 per annum; jewellers, departmental stores, electronic goods stores, cable operators, printing presses and pesticide dealers would be charged at the rate of Rs1,000 per annum; tobacco vendors (wholesalers) would be charged at the rate of Rs2,000 per annum; medical consultants or specialists/dental surgeons would be charged at the rate of Rs5,000 per annum; registered medical practitioners would be charged at the rate of Rs2,000 per annum and others would be charged at the rate of Rs1,000 per annum.