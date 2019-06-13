Share:

ISLAMABAD - In violation of its own established rules, the government has included around 67 percent or 205 new unapproved projects in the federal Public Sector Development Programme 2019-20. According to the PSDP 2019-20, out of total 308 new projects included in the upcoming federal PSDP 205 schemes worth around Rs 100 billion are unapproved.

Soon after coming into power the PTI government had downward revised the federal PSDP and removed 350 unapproved projects from the federal PSDP 2018-19 saying that these projects were politically motivated. The government had also announced that in future no unapproved project will be included in the federal PSDP. However now in the next year PSDP around 67 percent projects are unapproved or under process.

In aviation Division, out of total nine new schemes eight are unapproved. In cabinet Division, all of the seven new projects are unapproved. The cost of those projects is 8450 million.

In climate change division, there are two new projects and one of it is unapproved which is Ten Billion Trees Tsunami Programme - Phase-I Upscaling of Green Pakistan Programme. The cost of the project is Rs 7500 million

In communication division, 40 out of 42 projects are unapproved which also include the projects on BOT basis. The total cost of the unapproved projects is around Rs 27 billion.

In defence production, two out four schemes are unapproved. Similarly in Establishment Division also two of four projects are unapproved. In Federal Education and Professional Training division, out of total 20 new projects around half or 10 project are unapproved.

In Finance Division, out of total 14 new projects 12 are unapproved. The cost of these projects is Rs 3609 million.

The lonely new project of the Foreign Affair Division of Renovation of ISSI Building including Procurement & Installation of Lift / Elevator, F-5/2, Islamabad is also unapproved.

In Higher Education Commission, there are 17 new projects and 10 are unapproved. The cost of these projects is around Rs 2500 million. All of the three new projects under the Human Rights Division are unapproved.

In nine new proposed projects under the Industries and Production Division three are unapproved or under process.

In Information and Broadcasting, two out of four new projects are unapproved.

In Information Technology, out of total 19 new projects only one is approved while the remaining 18 are under process. The cost of 18 new projects is Rs 5853.962 million. In the interior division 8 out of 14 projects are unapproved or under processes.

In Kashmir Affair the only new project of Rehabilitation of Affected Population Residing along LOC (Phase-I) is unapproved. In Gilgit Baltistan three out of four new projects are unapproved.

In Law and Justice Division, the only new project of Construction of Sessions Complex (East & West) in Mauve Area, Sector G-10/1, Islamabad is unapproved.

In Narcotics control division, out of three schemes one project of Construction of Model Addiction Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) is unapproved.

In National food Security and Research division, out total 24 new projects 14 are under process or unapproved. The cost of the unapproved project is around Rs 8000 million.

In National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division out of 32 new proposed projects 11 projects are unapproved or under process. Out of seven new projects of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission five projects are unapproved or under process.

In Planning Development and Reforms Division there are seven new projects and six are unapproved. The cost of these projects is around Rs 3665 million. In Poverty Alleviation Division two new schemes of Solutions Innovation Challenge to Improve Socio-economic Condition in Lagging Districts and to Create Economic Opportunities (Phase-I) and Tahafuz Pilot Project are unapproved.

In Railway Division, three out of five new projects including the Up-gradation of Pakistan Railways existing Main Line-1 (ML-I) and establishment of Dryport near Havelian (2018-22) Phase-1(CPEC) are unapproved. The cost of the unapproved projects is Rs 4580 million.

In Religious Affairs and Inter Faith Harmony Division, the only project for the Land Acquisition and Development of Infrastructure, Kartarpur is unapproved. In revenue Division two new projects are proposed and both are unapproved.

In Science and Technological Research Division, out of total 12 new schemes 8 are under process. The cost of the unapproved projects is Rs 6106 million.

In Suparco, both of the new projects are under process. The new schemes are Feasibility and System Definition Study (FSDS) of Pakistan’s Optical Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-02), Islamabad, Lahore & Karachi and Pakistan Multi-Mission Satellite (PakSatMMI) Lahore and Karachi. The cost of both the projects is Rs 1300 million.

In Textile Industry Division, the only new project of Faisalabad Garment City (Phase-II) Faisalabad is unapproved. In power division, out of total 17 projects 14 are unapproved. In hydle, out of five new schemes four are unapproved. Out of 30 new projects of Water Resource Division, 24 projects are unapproved.

When contacted, the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Khusro Bakhtyar said that all the unapproved projects will be approved before the end of June.