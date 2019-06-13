Share:

HAFIZABAD-In a special crackdown on proclaimed offenders, the district police have rounded up 26 POs during the past week. According to police, the accused include: Kaneez Bibi, Siafullah, Ali, Aftab, Yaqub, Imran, Asad Ali, Azhar and Mukhtar. The POs were wanted by the police in numerous cases of theft, burglary and bike snatching. The DPO has directed the police in the district to ensure vigorous campaign to round up all the POs.

BURNT

Household articles worth Rs300,000 were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in the house of Malik Jamil in Mohallah Siraj Ganj the other night. The fire broke out due to a short circuit in electricity wires. The fire erupted suddenly, engulfing the whole house in no time. However, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire and saved the adjoining houses from any damage.

BURGLARY

Unidentified burglars broken into the house of Ahmed Chattha in Mohallah Rasheedpura and made off with Rs300,000 and household articles worth Rs100,000. According to a police source, all the occupants of the house had gone to their native village to celebrate Eid after locking the house and during their absence, burglars broken in to the house and sweep the house.

The police have registered a case against the accused and are investigating.