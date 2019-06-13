Share:

ISLAMABAD - Three personnel of Indian Central Reserve Police Force were killed and six including a police officer injured in an attack in south Kashmir’s Islamabad district on Wednesday afternoon.

An Indian police official confirmed that three bodies of CRPF personnel were lying at Janglat Mandi hospital, KMS reported.

In the incident, five CRPF men and SHO Police Station Sadder Inspector Irshad Ahmad suffered bullet injuries. Besides, a woman also sustained a bullet wound in her leg. Heavy firing was going on at Khanabal-Pahalgam road.

Meanwhile, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more youth in Sopore on Wednesday, taking the number of youth martyred in the territory to four since yesterday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation at Wadoora in Sopore area of Baramulla district. One youth was killed by the troops in the same area late Tuesday. The troops had martyred two other youth Shakir Ahmed and Sayaar Ahmed and destroyed two houses during a similar operation in Awneera area of Shopian district yesterday.

The occupation authorities suspended internet service in Sopore town and ordered closure of all educational institutions in the sub-division.

Meanwhile, normal life was badly affected due to a wheel-jam strike by the transporters against the imposition of tax by Indian authorities on Srinagar-Jammu highway. Call for the strike was given by All Jammu and Kashmir Transporters Association.