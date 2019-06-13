Share:

JACOBABAD - A group of unknown armed assailants killed three people and injured five others over trivial issue at Garhi Khairo tehsil of district Jacobabad, in the vicinity of Tajo Dero Police Station, on Wednesday morning.

Head Constable Rasool Bakhsh confirmed the incident and said that a group of armed assailants believed to be Jakhrani tribesmen attacked villager and opened indiscriminate firing on Odhana community men, resultantly three villagers identified as Nadir Ali Odhano, 22, Hajan Odhano, 52, and Sobidar Ali, 35, were killed on the spot while five others named Sana, Aamir Ali, Sabir Ali, Azad Ali and Muzamil Odhano sustained grave bullet wounds during the firing. Following the information, area police along with heavy contingent, headed by DSP Garhi Khairo and SHO Tajo Dero, reached the spot and controlled over the situation while armed assailants managed to escape, Rasool added.

Area police moved the bodies and injured to Garhi Khairo Hospital and handed over the bodies to their heirs after completing necessary medical legal formalities.

An apple of discord was said to be an ongoing dispute developed between Jakhrani and Odhano community men when both community children were playing cricket outside village and fought with each other over trivial issue, an official added.

At least six villagers have lost their lives while at least 10 villagers have sustained injuries within a few months during the course of fight and score may increase if necessary measures would not be taken to curb the deadly dispute. No case was registered till filing of the news story.