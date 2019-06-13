Share:

Incarcerated former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been shifted to hospital after his condition deteriorated.

According to sources, the former president’s condition worsened in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) due to which he was shifted to hospital Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology.

It is pertinent here to mention that the doctors had conducted Zardari’s medical tests during which his heartbeat, blood pressure was normal but his diabetes level was found to be low.

A three-member medical board from Polyclinic also accompanied Zardari to the hospital. He will undergo heart-related tests, a jail official said.

Zardari was remanded into NAB custody for 10 days on Tuesday in an inquiry pertaining to money laundering. He was arrested from outside his house on Monday after the Islamabad High Court rejected his bail application.

NAB has accused him of plotting to “misappropriate and launder” money through his associates to whiten what the bureau terms his “ill-gotten” money through fake accounts in Summit Bank. He has also been accused of controlling and benefiting from the transactions in the fake accounts.