Share:

PESHAWAR : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Khan has said that to protect the rights of backward areas is the policy of PTI government.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the proposal of creation of sixth zone in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting was held at Civil Secretariat, Peshawar on Wednesday. This was the first meeting for creation of 6th zone, after approving a resolution by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

The meeting was attended by members KP Assembly Pir Fida Muhammad, Sardar Babak, Sardar Yousaf Zaman, Pakhtoon Yar, Shahdad Khan, Taj Muhammad Khan, Secretary Establishment, Secretary Law, Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission Faridullah and other officials. The concerned officer briefed the committee about present zonal quota system according the vacancies in detail. On this occasion, members provincial assembly also expressed their point of view about the creation of 6th zone. The minister for law and chairman of the committee proposed two sub committees with mutual consensus. The minister said that the decision about the creation of new zones will be finalised after presentation of the reports of sub committees. He ensured the committees that the provincial government will facilitate the committees in preparing the report.