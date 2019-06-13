Share:

GUJRANWALA-A boy was allegedly murdered after sexual abuse in the limits of Tatlewali police station here the other day.

According to the police, 12 years old Zohaib went missing while playing in the street. His parents were informed that the child was seen with Ezaj near Guava Farm. When they reached the spot, they found the dead body of Zohaib. Someone had killed him by slitting his throat. Police registered a case and started raids to arrest Ejaz.