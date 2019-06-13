Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan vigorously represented the aspirations of the people of Pakistan in his public address.

“The people want an end to corruption as well as accountability of the corrupt,” he said on Wednesday. The CM said that the people want looted money back.

He continued: The corruption inflicted irreparable losses upon the country and they will not escape from their logical end. The struggle of the PTI against corruption is proving meaningful. The corruption is impossible in the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We pay tributes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for standing strong in the struggle against the corruption The masses are not siding with the corrupt. An honest leadership will steer the country out of crises, he added.

PSPA VC calls on CM

Vice Chairman of Punjab Social Protection Authority Ali Asjad Malhi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday.

The duo discussed various matters including the performance and role played by the PSPA. Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that PSPA’s role for the welfare of the low-income families is very important.

“The PTI government gives importance to the welfare of the deserving people especially women, children and abandoned elders. The promise of the welfare will be fulfilled through new social protection policy, he added.

“Special projects are being started for the deserving women, children and the elders and new programmes will also be formulated for speedy wellbeing of the low-income families. One-window welfare counters are being established at e-khidmat centres.

“The government is also taking steps for the education, free treatment, screening, legal and psychological consultation and shelter of the transgender children. Similarly, rural women will be made economically self-reliant through human capital investment project, the CM concluded.