Islamabad - A high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday decided that the Federal Government will constitute Commission of Inquiry under Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act 2017 announced by the Premier in his televised address to the nation.

The Commission of Inquiry will consist of senior officers from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Auditor General’s Office, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others.

The meeting, attended by Law Minister Dr Mohammad Farogh Naseem, SAPM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar and Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir, also discussed the draft Terms of Reference (TORs) for the Commission of Inquiry.

The Commission will investigate how the debt of the country in last ten years i.e. from 2008 to 2018 increased by Rs24,000 billion whereas no mega projects were carried out in the country during this period.

The Commission will also look into all ministries and divisions including ministers concerned who have spent public money and where any misappropriation found, the Commission will work for return of this money to the exchequer.

The Commission will also look into any misuse of public exchequer for personal use and gains, such as foreign travels, foreign medical treatment expenses, construction of roads and infrastructure for private houses declared as camp offices of high officials.

The Commission, in addition to its members, will be empowered to induct forensic auditors/experts of international repute for its assistance.

Final TORs and announcement of the Commission will be made including its head during this week.

Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan called upon the nation to end the practice of glorifying money launderers, who were seeking refuge behind democracy.

The Prime Minister said these money launderers had incurred immense damage to the nation and had left the people impoverished. “Why are plunderers of public wealth given such special treatment? Time to treat them as criminals,” the Prime Minister said in his post on Twitter.

He stressed that no protocol should be extended to such people.

In his address to the nation late Tuesday night, Imran Khan said that he would form a high-powered commission to probe the massive Rs24,000 billion debt piled up in the last 10 years.

He said that the country’s economy has stabilised, adding “I’m coming after everyone who plundered public wealth,” he said, adding that under no circumstance would he be “strong-armed” into ending accountability proceedings with protests by the opposition.

The prime minister lauded the Pakistan Army for refusing an increase in the salaries of senior officers even as the country faces the threat of terrorism and only opting for a pay raise for junior ranks.

The premier said that he had been hearing the same question ever since he assumed office that “where is Naya Pakistan?”

“Medinah didn’t become a welfare state in one day … It’s not a switch that Imran Khan would turn on and it will become a Naya Pakistan … it is a process,” he emphasised.

VISIT TO SINDH SOON: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he would soon visit Sindh to address the problems faced by the people.

Talking to members of the National Assembly hailing from Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas Divisions who called on him here, Prime Minister said that he is aware of Sindh's problems and he will soon visit the province.

He said that those, who have looted national resources, will be held accountable.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on overall situation in Sindh, ongoing projects being completed with the help of the federal government, and problems of the people of Sindh.

The parliamentarians from Sindh lauded the budget for economic stability and also appreciated the Prime Minister for taking people into confidence over important national issues during his address to the nation yesterday night.

The parliamentarians apprised the Prime Minister about people's problems being faced in their respective constituencies.

Those who called on the Prime Minister included Dr Fehmeeda Mirza, Muhammadmian Soomro, Ghaus Bakhsh Khan Mehar, Nuzhat Pathan, Lalchand, Jay Prakash, Sabir Hussain Kaimkhwani, Salahuddin and Saira Bano.