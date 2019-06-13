Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani on Wednesday chaired meeting to review arrangements before predicted cyclone approaching towards Karachi coast and directed all concerned authorities to prepare for expected winds or heat wave in the city.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has informed that a tropical cyclone VAYU has developed and is currently located nearly 1000 km south of Karachi. The system is likely to intensify further into a Severe Tropical Cyclone by evening today and will continue to move in northerly direction during next 24 hours. The Maximum sustained surface winds are 70-80 km/hour

The meteorological department briefed the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, saying that there were chances of a cyclone hitting parts of the coastal belt in Sindh province. “However, port city Karachi might not be affected from it with only witnessing light rain or three to four day spell of heat wave,” said meteorological officials.

The commissioner directed the concerned authorities to take action to avoid infrastructural damage in case trees, electricity wires and bill boards falling due to winds.

The PDMA informed the commissioner Karachi regarding steps being taken to create awareness among masses regarding possible heat wave in city. It was decided to take immediate measures to setup camps and all other arrangements before any possible heat wave in the city.

“All deputy commissioners would setup camps in their respective areas while other government institutions and welfare organizations will also assist them in tackling the situation,” directed the commissioner.

It was also decided to remove all bill boards installed on the orders of district local government officials from the city and if not removed and in case of any damage, a FIR will be registered against the concerned official.

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) was also directed to convey to owners of under construction buildings for ensuring safety measures around them so that any the building or debris could not hurt anyone during the expected cyclone.

The SBCA officials informed the meeting that directives were issued to the builders for safety measures while dilapidated buildings were also taken care of to avoid any mishap.

“A desk was established at SBCA to ensure shifting of all residents of such buildings before the cyclone,” the meeting was told.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) authorities also informed that they had initiated the work for clearing nullahs and it would be completed by June 30.