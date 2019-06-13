Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has asked the divisional and deputy commissioners to ensure eradication and prevention of hoarding and profiteering of flour, by keeping vigilance on provincial boarders, with a view to control the prices, throughout the province.

He issued these directives, during a meeting held in his office on Wednesday regarding Food Security Measures, which also attended & addressed by the Sindh Food Minister Hari Ram, Commissioners and Secretary Food Sindh also attended the meeting.

The chief secretary maintained that the godowns of the wheat flour shops must be checked and ensure action against the hoarders under the Sindh Food Stuff Act, according to which no traders is allowed to have a stock of ten thousand bags in their godown and 25000 in the P.R.Cs (Provincial Reservoir Centers) established by the Sindh Food Department.

Mumtaz Shah categorically noted that on the stock over and above the limit, the action be taken by the Divisional/ District Administration, including seal of godown and arranging sale of the commodity on the stabilized price of the wheat flour.

The minister advised the Food Department to ensure coordinated efforts in connection with the task. The CS also added that all out effort must be made by the Divisional and District Administration in collaboration with the Food and Home Departments.