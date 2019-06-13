Share:

PESHAWAR - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, has decided to hold provincial assembly elections in newly-merged districts of the province on July 20 instead of July 2.

The election commission has directed the provincial government to complete all the arrangements for holding the elections, besides maintaining law and order in the merged districts so that election could be held within the time frame as envisaged in the constitution.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Mohammad Raza at Election Commission Secretariat to discuss elections in merged districts and request of KP government to delay election for further 20 days on security grounds.

Interior and home secretaries KP briefed the meeting on administrative and security issues in the merged districts.

The Election Commission was informed that KP government was seeking delay of 20 days in holding elections to improve administrative affairs as well as strengthening its’ planning.

All participants of the meeting unanimously agreed to postpone elections for further 20 days after listening to KP government’s stance.

The meeting was informed that Election Commission had already completed its preparation to hold elections in the merged districts.