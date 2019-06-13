Share:

SIALKOT - As many as eight persons were critically injured following the explosion of a gas cylinder due to gas leakage in a shop on Stadium Road, Daska City, on Wednesday.

According to local police, those who were injured include: Wazir Khan, Ali Hassan, Hammad Younus, Muneeb Shehzad, Muazzam Adeel, Ibrahim Muneer, Karimullah and Umer Saique.

They sustained serious burns and were shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore from Daska THQ Civil Hospital due to their critical condition. The doctors said that the condition of five inured was critical. Police were investigating.

NABBED

Police caught four bookies namely Ehsan, Naveed, Suleiman and Nasir red-handed while gambling on the matches of cricket World Cup Shehabpura, Sialkot City. The police officials said that the accused were the main bookies. Police sent them behind bars after registering a case against them. Further investigation was underway.