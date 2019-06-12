Share:

US-Facebook has said it will not remove a manipulated video of its chief Mark Zuckerberg from Instagram, in which he appears to credit a secretive organisation for his success.

The clip is a “deepfake”, made by AI software that uses photos of a person to create a video of them in action.

Facebook had previously been criticised for not removing a doctored clip of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The latest decision coincided with the announcement of 500 new jobs in London.

The social network has said many of the posts will be involved in building machine-learning based software of its own to automatically detect and remove malicious content posted to its platforms.

In addition, they will build tools to help human workers review potentially harmful material. The company said it would bring its tally to more than 3,000 jobs in the capital by the end of 2019. The deepfake video of Mark Zuckerberg was created for an art installation on display in Sheffield called Spectre. It is designed to draw attention to how people can be monitored and manipulated via social media in light of the Cambridge Analytica affair - among other scandals. It features a computer-generated image of the chief executive’s face merged with footage of his body sourced from a video presentation given in 2017 at an office in Facebook’s Silicon Valley headquarters. An actor provided the audio recording it is synched to.

The 16-second clip - which plays on a loop - was uploaded to Instagram on Saturday.