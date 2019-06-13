Share:

LAHORE : A man allegedly tortured his six-year-old son to death in Green Town. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified as Daud. The mother of the victim told the police that her two sons were staying with her husband Pervaiz after his second marriage. A day earlier, Pervaiz left his two sons Yashwa and Daud with serious injuries at their mother’s house in Green Town and fled, the police told. The injured were shifted to a hospital where Daud expired later. Nine-year-old Yashwa was still under medical treatment at the hospital. Police registered a case and started investigation.