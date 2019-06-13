Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has called Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) an ‘incompetent and unskilled’ party, a private channel reported on Wednesday.

Reacting over the speech of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, she said that lying has become a habit of PML-N. “Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has declared PML-N as a liar, telling lies has become their habit,” she said. She further added: “An era of slavery has passed away, it’s an era of the nation to rule.”

Commenting over the audio error during the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said that it was a technical and signal error which occurred due to bad weather condition.