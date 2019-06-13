With the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation projected to remain in single digit during Fiscal Year 2019, the food prices are likely to remain stable due to effective monitoring of prices and smooth supply of essential items by the federal and provincial governments.

The rising input costs on the back of high utility prices and the lagged impact of exchange rate depreciation likely to maintain upward pressure on inflation in the following month of current fiscal year, official document revealed.