LAHORE : A young worker died and two others fainted in gas leakage at a godown on Bund Road, rescuers said on Wednesday. Three persons were at work inside a small godown located near Karol Pind when they fell unconscious due to gas leak. Rescuers rushed to the area and shifted the victims to a hospital where one of them expired. The deceased was identified by police as 21-year-old Muhammad Junaid. Two injured workers Javed and Usman were still under medical treatment at the hospital. Police handed over the body to the family. Authorities were investigating the incident.