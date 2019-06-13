Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday inaugurated newly installed Ultra-Low Dose Radiation CT Scanner in the Radiology Department at the Kidney Centre.

The inclusion of the Ultra-Low Dose Radiation CT Scanner (164 Slices) will enhance the quality of results and enable performing Coronary CT Angiography and Calcium Scoring for early detection of heart diseases.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Ismail was of the view that TKC was providing quality care to all for the past 30 years. He also appreciated TKC’s efforts in supporting the treatment of poor patients suffering from kidney and bladder diseases. Mr Adnan Afridi, Chairman Board of Governors, thanked Governor Sindh Imran Ismail for visiting TKC and inaugurating the CT Scanner. He also stated that TKC is a not-for-profit institution, and during the last financial year over 422 Million was spent on the treatment of 152, 482 patients through its welfare department. The Inauguration Ceremony was also attended by Chairman and Members of the Board of Governors at TKC, along with the Management Team and Doctors at the Hospital.