ISLAMABAD - The government Wednesday increased the prices of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the month of June by 5.33 per cent for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and 5.49 per cent for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) over the previous month.

As par the notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) in the light of the advice of the Ministry of Energy, the regulator has set the new prices $11.0163 per mmbtu for the consumers of SNGPL and $10.9562 per mmbtu for SSGC.

These prices also include charges of the LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and margins of the importers i.e. Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL).

These new weighted average sale prices of RLNG have been computed based on the 12 cargoes imported during the month of which six were imported by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and six by Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL).

In May the OGRA had slightly reduced the prices of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the month of May by 1.105 per cent for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and 1.314 percent for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) .The OGRA had set the new prices for the consumers of SNGPL and SSGC at $10.4589/mmbtu and $10.3863/mmbtu, respectively. Liquefied Natural Gas is imported product and pegged with the international oil prices, so with the increase in oil prices, this product’s price was also increased.

The prices have been computed on the basis of data provided by PSO,PLL and parties (SNGPL,SSGCL,PSO and PLL) shall scrutinize the same on the basis of evidences before making payments as per their mutual agreements, said the OGRA notification.