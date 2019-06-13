Share:

SARGODHA - A huge cache of medicines, provided by government to public hospitals, has been recovered from medical stores outside District Headquarters (DHQ) Teaching Hospital.

According to official sources, District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Rao Suleiman Zahid conducted sudden raid at Nishtar Market, known as medicine market, situated in front of the DHQ hospital. The raiding team recovered a huge cache of medicines provided by government to local health facilities including the DHQ hospital.

Meanwhile, expired and prohibited medicines were also seized during the raid. Deputy Commissioner Silwat Saeed directed the officials to take stern action against the officials involved in this irregularity.