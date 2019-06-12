Share:

US-Huawei has ditched a product launch for the first time since the US placed it on a trade blacklist.

It was reported that the Chinese tech firm had intended to unveil a new laptop as early as this week.

However, its consumer device chief Richard Yu told CNBC that it had become “unable to supply the PC”. “[It’s] unfortunate,” he added via a WeChat message to the business news network. He added that the product itself might have to be scrapped.

“[It] depends on how long the Entity List will be there,” he wrote.

This refers to a list of foreign parties that the US Department of Commerce has judged to pose a potential national security or foreign policy threat.

Specifically, Huawei is accused of having committed bank fraud to evade Iran sanctions, and obstruction of justice, among other violations.