MULTAN-Chief of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the government is arresting opposition leaders to divert public’s attention from failed budget, asking Prime Minister Imran Khan to fear his fate.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that all opposition parties are united and an APC would be held by the end of current month to chalk out a joint line of action. He asked state institutions to stop backing the government. He claimed the arrests made work easier for the opposition, adding that a politician is never afraid of arrest. He declared that the opposition would hold both million march and APC. He said that an ineligible government is in power, which weakened the country’s system. He said that ignorant governments could not run countries, adding that our currency faced worst-ever devaluation against dollar while a failed budget of country’s history is presented by the rulers. He said that all experts are hurling warnings that the government is sinking. “But I say that the state is sinking. The state institutions should not support the government,” he added. He said that we would have to chalk out a national action plan for the economy. He said that a government elected by the people should be formed.

He pointed out that the NAB has also launched a move against the government. He alleged that the biggest financial corrupt of the country was Imran Khan, asking him to fear his fate. “We have held 13 million marches so far. We haven’t changed our narrative. We’ll hold Shura meeting on June 19 and an APC by the end of this month,” he declared. He exclaimed that those criticizing opposition’s protest should tell to whom the 120 day sit-in had caused loss. He said that our establishment also wants to send its army everywhere like America. “Enough is enough. Stop selling the narrative that has been sold out in the name of terrorism. Pakistan will have to form a new narrative,” he noted.

MULTAN PARKS WITNESS HUGE

NUMBER OF VISITORS ON EID

Three main parks of the city attracted a large number of visitors, approximately over 200,000, during Eid days. The role of the staffers deployed at public place remained tremendous and their facilitated the public in better manner, said Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Zahid Ikram said on Wednesday.

The DG pointed out that the figure only show the number of visitors who visited three parks - Shah Shams Park, Qasim fort Park and Jinnah Park and its does not include the number of people who visited other big parks like Chaman Zaar-e-Askari and cantonment garden.

During a visit to marketing branch, the PHA DG said that steps would be taken to improve earnings of the authority and there would be no compromise on action against defaulters.

He said that the auction of publicity fee contract would be held on June 28, adding that the PHA is also looking for more opportunities to increase income.