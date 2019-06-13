Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has banned all illegal construction at tourist sites in the province.

This decision was taken during a meeting in Peshawar today with Provincial Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai in the chair.

The Minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure cleanliness at tourist sites and not to allow commercial activities without prior permission.

He also stressed the need for publication and distribution of maps relating to tourist spots to guide and facilitate the tourists.