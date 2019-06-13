Share:

KARACHI - The development of faculties and good quality cooperative relationship among the faculty members are some important key factors which play major role in improvement of the higher educational institutions.

The Karachi University Administration is determined to provide best available facilities to its departments and staff and would use all available resources to fulfill their needs on priority basis.

These views were expressed by KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday. He was the chief guest at a ceremony held at the Karachi University Business School. The KUBS has arranged a special ceremony in honour of KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi gave credit to the former vice chancellor Professor Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui for providing best facilities to KUBS and Department of Public Administration. “It was Professor Dr Qasim Raza Siddiqui visions that KUBS and Public Administration should be upgraded with latest facilities so that they can deliver the best and they are among the best departments of the University of Karachi,” he added.

He said that those departments which have high enrolment and producing good results would get facilities without any delay. He expressed that academic development is very necessary and we could compete with other higher educational institutes easily if we upgrade our syllabus according to modern days.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that departments with strong faculties have more chances to produce good results.

Meanwhile, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, KU, Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah said that unfortunately teachers were not playing their due role and unable to meet the expectation which Karachi University and people of this city have with them. She said that under the leadership of KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi, KU would excel in all sections and would join the rank of best universities of the world. She stressed that KU teachers should focus on conducting research.

The former Dean, Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences, KU, Professor Dr Abuzar Wajdi, shared that it was very proud moment for him that one of his department’s students is the vice chancellor of the biggest public sector university of the country. “I may not be that proud if I become the KU VC but I am very happy that one of my students has become the head of the Karachi University.” Professor Dr Abuzar Wajdi termed Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi is the best administration and has ability to take right decisions on time.