Lahore : The Lahore Arts Council has planned a series of events under the supervision of Executive Director Ather Ali Khan. The decision was made during a meeting with its executive director in the chair on Wednesday. Painting workshop for children and young painters, a sitting with Attaullah Esa Khailvi, Gohar-e-Nayab and Gosha-e-Gayan are planned during the ongoing month On 13th, a condolence reference for Dr Sajjad Anwar will be held while the workshop for young artists will also be held from 17th to 21st at 3pm in Alhamra Art Gallery. Up to 30 years old artists can participate in the event after paying Rs500 as registration. Renowned singer Attaullah will perform on 21st in Hall No 1 of Alhamra Art Centre. A painting workshop for up to 15 years old children will be held from 24th to 28th. Ather Ali said: “Alhamra will always try to bring change and positive image of Pakistan through cultural activities.”