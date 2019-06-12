Share:

ISLAMABAD - A cultural show featuring Saraiki folk music, Jhumer and comedy will be held at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on June 15. Saraiki Journalist Forum is organising the event in collaboration with Lok Virsa aiming at promoting art, culture and folk music.

Jhumar is the traditional Saraiki folk dance. It is a lively form of music and dance that originated in the Multan and Balochistan. The word “Jhumar” comes from ‘jhum jhoom’, which means swaying.

The dance is performed in circle, to the tune of emotional songs. Another Saraiki dance is Poochhra which is performed mostly on weddings.

Each region of Southern Punjab has its own variation of Jhumar. Famous comedian would also entertain the audience at the cultural show.

Pakistani music has its own beauty. Pakistan’s folk voices are famous around the world, famous folk singer Laila Jutti said. She said that nowadays folk music once again gaining popularity in every segment of society.

Renowned singers will present their popular melodies local and folk songs in the cultural show.

The event would be attended by large number of people from different walks of life and particularly members of Saraiki Journalists Forum.