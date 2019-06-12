Share:

RAWALPINDI- A man and his accomplice shaved off hair of his sister in law after she refused to develop illicit relations with him, sources said on Wednesday.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station Rawat. The victim was identified as Ambreen Bibi, wife of Safraz Salim, resident of Dhok Garha, Channi Alam Sher, they said. Police booked and arrested both the accused identified as Ejaz Salim and Abdul Habib on complaint of the woman. According to sources, Ambreen Bibi lodged a written application with PS Rawat officials stating that she got married to her cousin Sarfraz Salim some 7 months ago and was living happily with her husband. She alleged that her brother in law Ejaz had been keeping a bad eye on her and dozed her with sleeping pills many times to develop illicit relations with her. She added that she was sleeping in her bedroom with her husband on June 10 when Ejaz and Abdul Habib knocked at the door at 1am. Upon opening the door, she mentioned, Ejaz shouted at her husband to divorce his wife which he (Sarfraz) refused. “On this, Ejaz and Habib caught and dragged me to another room where they cut my hair with a blunt razor,” Ambreen added. She appealed the police to register case against the duo and arrest them.

Police registered a case under sections 337V/354 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code and rounded up the accused during a raid.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Zulfiqar Haider, who is associated with investigation of the case, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said that police had arrested both the accused after filing a case against them on complaint of the victim. He said that the police had also produced the accused before a court of law and obtained their physical remand for investigation. “We will reproduce the accused before court on June 14,” he said.

On the other hand, the parents of the girl protested against the occurrence of incident and demanded the government to award exemplary punishment to the accused.

Meanwhile, a man shot his 19-year-old sister dead in precinct of PS Mandra apparently over marriage dispute. The killer namely Waqar managed to escape from the scene while police registered case against him, sources said.

According to sources, a brawl occurred between Waqar and his family members in their house located at Wassa Bangial over marriage dispute of her sister, who is said to be a student of 1st year in a government college. They added that Waqar whipped out a pistol and fired at her sister killing her on the spot. Police reached at the spot and shifted the body to Rural Health Centre for post-mortem.

A senior police officer told The Nation that the killer was on the run and the police were trying to arrest him. He said that the reason behind the murder was marriage dispute. “A day ago, the deceased was got engaged with a man that infuriated her brother Waqar,” he said.