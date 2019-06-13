Share:

ISLAMABAD : The second meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on appointments of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and members of ECP was held here on Wednesday.

The meeting which was chaired by Shireen Mazari held discussion to consider the nomination for appointment of members of the ECP from Balochistan and Sindh.

Members from both govt and Opposition side handed over the profiles of their suggested names. The next meeting will be held on June 19.

Ali Muhammad Khan, Shahida Akhtar Ali and Muhammadmian Soomro from government side and Khursheed Shah, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Mushahidullah from Opposition side shared details of six suggested names of ECP members from both sides.

The government members suggested the names of Munir Kakar, Amanullah Baloch, and Mir Naveed Jan Baloch for slot of member Balochistan while they suggested the names of Khalid Mehmood Saddique, Justice (r) Farukh Zia Sheikh and Iqbal Mehmood for Sindh. Similarly, members from Opposition side suggested the names of Salahuddin Mangal, Shah M Jatoi and Rauf Atta for member Balochistan and Khalid Javed, Justice (r) Abdul Rasool Memon and Justice (r) Noorul Haq Qadri for member Sindh.