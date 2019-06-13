Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has expedited investigation against former dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf and wrote to General Headquarters (GHQ) to provide details of his salary in assets beyond known sources of income case, The Nation has learnt reliably.

Well-placed sources revealed that on the recommendation of NAB Rawalpindi, the Bureau headquarters had written the letter to GHQ last month in this regard. They said that the Bureau did not receive response from GHQ in this connection so far. They said that the Bureau had also collected record of former president’s assets from Election Commission of Pakistan, Federal Investigation Agency and State Bank of Pakistan.

NAB had written a letter to FIA seeking complete travelling history of the former military ruler. It had also asked the ECP to provide assets details of Musharraf which he had submitted in his last nomination papers.

The NAB had also directed the administrations of Bahria Town and Defence Housing Authority to share details of Musharraf’s plots in the housing societies.

The NAB Rawalpindi had also summoned Sehba Musharraf, Bilal and Alia Musharraf for recording their statements in the same case but they ignored the NAB notices and did not appear before investigation team. In December 2018, NAB recorded the statement of main complainant in this case Lt-Col (retd) Inamur Rahim, who had provided proofs of allegations.

In a notice, the Bureau instructed Rahim to appear before investigation team at NAB Rawalpindi Civic Centre along with information/record as discussed in previous meeting dated 30-04-2018, which has neither been attached with your complaints nor provided by you till date including instances of misuse of authority by Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharraf especially with respect to personal gain, details of residential and commercial plots and agriculture lands as alleged in your complaint dated 02-04-2013, details of allotment of houses from army housing scheme as alleged in your complaint dated 02-04-2013, details of 85 plots allotted to Gen (Retd) Yousaf as alleged in your complaint dated 02-04-2013 and photocopies of order of the returning officer in the constituency of Gilgit along with a list of properties submitted with the nomination papers, orders of the Peshawar High Court and the Islamabad High Court.”

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal authorised the inquiry against Musharraf in July 2018 and directed the NAB Rawalpindi to investigate the case and submit a report within a month in this case. But the Bureau had failed to follow the instructions of NAB chairman.