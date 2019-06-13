Share:

ISLAMABAD : Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and Commander US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) Vice Admiral James Malloy on Wednesday discussed matters of mutual interest.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan Navy, Commander US NAVCENT/Commander US Fifth Fleet/Commander Combined Maritime Forces, Vice Admiral James Malloy called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his office at Naval Headquarters here.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration and maritime security environment in the Indian Ocean Region were discussed, said the officials.

It is to mention here that Pakistan Navy has been a regular contributor to the Combined Maritime Force since 2004 and has also commanded Multinational Combined Task Forces 150 & 151, eleven and eight times respectively. Presently, Pakistan Navy holds the command of Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150).