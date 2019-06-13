Share:

The naval ship of United States Mason has visited the Karachi port on Thursday.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Navy, during the visit, various activities, including professional affairs were held between the naval staff of both countries.

The spokesman said that both navies are committed to set up maritime security in the region and freely trade movement in the sea and this visit will be useful to strengthen and stable the relations between both countries.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Navy has also started regional maritime security patrol aimed to ensure maritime security in the region.