LAHORE : The Nawab Town police are still clueless about a theft at the residence of Chairman All Pakistan Teachers Federation, Muhammad Azam Butt six months back. A theft case was registered against two maids, Shazia and Rukhsana who allegedly stole cash, jewelry and prize bonds worth Rs 1.8 million kept at a kitchen cabinet. They later set the kitchen on fire to hide their crime. The case was later referred to the CIA staff Nawan Kot for investigation, but the investigation officer has not yet visited the crime scene. According to Azam Butt, supporting evidence in the form of a video was also provided to police, but the case remains unsolved till date. Mr Butt lamented that despite paying Rs 1.2 million tax this year, the state had failed to provide him protection.