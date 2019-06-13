Share:

GUJRANWALA-Police booked more than 100 activists of PML-N for protesting against the arrest of Hamza Shehbaz here on Wednesday.

Hundreds of PML-N workers staged a protest on GT Road and chanted slogans against the government and the NAB over the arrest of Hamza Shehbaz. Ghakkar Mandi police registered a case against more than 100 PML-N workers.

KIDS GET SHELTER

A team of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) took seven children into custody from different parts of the city. CPWB Public Relations Officers Khurram Shehzad told the media that the bureau teams during a rescue operation had taken into custody seven children namely Bilal, Tanvir, Shabbir, Qasim, Umair, Abdul Manan and Talha. “They have been shifted to the bureau centre,” he added.

DRUG-PEDDLERS NABBED

Police arrested 10 drug-pushers and three dacoits here on Wednesday and recovered drugs, stolen goods and cash from them. It was reported that Khiali police in result of a campaign against drug-pushers arrested 10 accused including Baber, Abdus Sattar, Asif, Yasir Ali, Arshad, Shehzad, Waris and Usman and recovered 5kg of chars and 22 litres of liquor from them. Meanwhile, Kamoke Saddr police arrested three members of Haider dacoit gang and recovered cash worth Rs95,000, three motorcycles and three pistols from them.