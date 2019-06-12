Share:

RAWALPINDI-Chairman Punjab Education Foundation Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi visited Japanese Embassy and had a detailed meeting with Yuji Tokita, head of economics and deployment, and First Secretary Takuya Kikuchi, said a spokesperson on Wednesday. On the occasion, Abbasi briefed the Japanese envoy about important role being played by the Punjab Education Foundation in the field of school education to help open the doors of educational institutions on children of low income families who cannot afford such schooling on their own due to lack of resources, she said. She added that the Chairman also highlighted the PEF’s achievements, its role and contribution in promoting quality education to impecunious and marginalised strata of Punjab.

The Japanese ambassador was also apprised about IT-based interventions and teachers training regime espoused by the CPDP department so that partner school teachers could work and deliver better. In order to ensure smooth working of partner schools and to arrange better monitoring, district-level monitoring mechanism has also been established. Abbasi added that a network of more than 7,000 partner schools was educating 2.6 million deserving students in all 36 districts of Punjab. The PEF has encouraged girls’ education and minorities’ education which is evident from 46% beneficiaries comprised of female students and has opened new avenues for hapless communities to step forward through the education of their children. Yukji Tokita reiterated that Japan International Cooperation Agency will play role in promoting technical and vocational education in Pakistan. He put up different questions to fully understand the PEF’s role and working strategy. He commended the good work of foundation and observed that PEF brand is very strong. Moreover, both dignitaries shared their views on bilateral issues and matters of common interest for promotion and bright future of education sector in Pakistan. Japanese ambassador presented shield to PEF Chairman in memory of their historical meeting.