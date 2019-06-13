Share:

HAFIZABAD - Growers have been absolutely disappointed by the present PTI government which has badly neglected the farming community of the country, said Central Vice President Pakistan Kissan Board (PKB) Aman Ullah Chattha here.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he strongly criticised the new budget which, he said, would push the growers below the poverty line. He further said that due to unrealistic polices of the government, agricultural production has been gone down during the past one year. He said that the production of cotton, wheat and sugarcane in particular has been decreased which has broken the back of growers. He further said that during the past about a month, the prices of chemical fertilisers, diesel oil and pesticides have been increased to great extent which is tantamount to crippling the agrarian community. He called upon the government to take tangible measures to promote food production by providing incentives to the community to save them from likely starvation.

CAR-RIDER SURVIVES BANDITS FIRING

The car owner was miraculously survived unhurt when two bandits opened indiscriminate firing on him while a villager was deprived of thousand of rupees in separate incident here.

According to police source, Mujahid, son of Batay Khan of Gala Shellerwala, Kassoki Road was on the way on Gujranwala Road in his car when near Chak Chattha two armed bike-riders intercepted him. But he accelerated the vehicle as a result of which the bandits opened firing owing to which the window panes of the vehicle were badly smashed.

Another Asghar Ali of Islampura of Kaleke Mandi was deprived of Rs. 15,000/- by two armed bandits near Nahrianwala village. The police have registered cases but failed to arrest any of the accused.