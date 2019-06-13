Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held an informal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of 19th meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek.

Both the leaders are expected to hold formal meeting tomorrow (Friday).

During the meeting, they discussed maters of mutual interest during informal meeting.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reached Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to attend the 19th meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The prime minister was received by his Kyrgyz counterpart Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev and Kyrgyz Minister for Health Kosmosbek Sarievich Cholponbaev.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar are accompanying the Prime Minister.

The invitation to the Prime Minister was extended by Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who would Chair the CHS Meeting. The Leaders of SCO Member and Observer States as well as representatives of important International Organizations will attend the Meeting.

A number of decisions will be approved by the Leaders, besides signing of Agreements to intensify cooperation in diverse fields. The Prime Minister will have bilateral interaction with other participating Leaders on the sidelines.

SCO is among the major trans-regional organizations. Pakistan shares deep rooted historical and cultural links with SCO Member States. SCOs multi-sectoral cooperation agenda is in line with Pakistan s policy of promoting regional peace and stability and seeking enhanced linkages in infrastructure, economic, trade and cultural spheres.

Pakistan offers critical overland route for trade and energy and supports SCO s efforts for regional integration through linking CPEC with the 6 land routes of SCO.