ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and Senator Mushahidullah Khan has once again criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan, demanding to carry out a “dope test” of his Federal Cabinet. Talking to media outside Parliament House, Mushahidullah taunted Prime Minister over his address to the nation on Tuesday night where he apprised the nation on the ongoing wave of accountability and budget 2019-20. “Imran Khan talking about forming and chairing a Commission is like a kid stating that he wants revenge by hitting the opponents”, the PML-N stalwart said, terming former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar a more suitable choice as the Commission’s Chairman. “Entire Cabinet must be subjected to a dope test and those members who test positive must be ousted from it”, the Senator added.