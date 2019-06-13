Share:

OKARA-The district police arrested six dacoits in two raids while four of their accomplices succeeded in fleeing away.

Shergarh police, on a tip-off, raided a site near village 28/1AL and arrested three dacoits including Ishtiaq, Shaukat and Noor Hassan with weapons. Their two accomplices namely Shafqat and Hasnain escaped through darkness.

On the other hand, Depalpur Saddr police raided a site near Chak Fazal Shah and arrested three dacoits including Asif Ali, Umar Ashiq and Nasir Shehzad with weapons. Their two accomplices managed their escape. Cases had been registered against them.

FOUND DEAD

The dead bodies of a man and a woman were recovered separately here, according to police. The inhabitants of Amli Moti village spotted the dead body of a man in sugarcane crops and informed Depalpur Saddr police. They took the body into custody and moved it to hospital. Likewise, the dead body of a woman was found floating in Lower Bari Doab Canal near 39/3R village. Rescue 1122 fished out the body and shifted it to hospital. Identity of the bodies was yet to ascertain.

CAMPAIGN AGAINST QUACKS

Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan ordered Assistant Commissioner Umar Maqbool to take action against quacks in rural areas who had been playing with human lives with let or hindrance. The AC, along with a Health Department team, visited 38/GD Youngpur where two quacks were running clinics. The team sealed the clinics sent their cases to Health Commission for further action. The AC said that campaign against quacks would continue.