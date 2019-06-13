Share:

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has formed an eight-member Coordination Committee for overseeing matters relating to mass contact and mobilization.

According to a notification issued by Jameel Soomro, Political Secretary to Chairman PPP the committee will comprise Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Farhatullah Babar, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Taj Haider, Najmuddin Khan and Sabir Baloch.

The provincial presidents and general secretaries of all provinces, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan will also be members of the committee on coordination matters relating to respective provinces.