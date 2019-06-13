Share:

PESHAWAR - Public servants are servants to the people not masters. In-service trainings bring positive attitudinal changes among civil servants and keep them abreast of the new techniques and skills required for better public service delivery.

The country faces multiple socio-economic and administrative challenges today which the civil servants should be ready to confront.

These views were expressed by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Saleem Khan while addressing officers on the eve of graduation ceremony of 25th Senior Management Course at National Institute of Management, Peshawar as a chief guest.

Director General NIM, Peshawar Farah Hamid and senior civil servants of the province besides faculty members of NIM, Peshawar were also present on the occasion.

The chief secretary further said that civil service represents the core structure of the state and provides stability and continuity for governance and government operations. Thus enhancing the capacity of public servants becomes essential for good governance. The world around us is moving forward at an exponential pace. It is incumbent upon us to impart training to the civil servants on these lines.

He said that FATA has been merged with KP and now it is upto the civil administration to come forward, dedicate their energies and serve the people of these far flung areas in the process of transition to integration with the mainstream areas. He said that changes are occurring in each and every sphere of life and the civil servants have to cope with these changing circumstances.

“This training provides you an opportunity for introspection to bring about ‘the attitudinal change’ which is the core value of public service. The first basic principle of the public service is the right mindset,” he remarked. He also quoted from the address of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to the gazetted officers of Chittagong on 25 March 1948:

Director General Farah Hamid while highlighting the objectives of the training said that senior management course is based on training of the civil servants in all those essential areas which are pre-requisites for effective public service delivery. She said that the various modules comprehensively cover the training requirements needed at this stage of their careers.

She said that all the 45 officers who have successfully completed their course are a fine mix belonging to different occupational groups and services and they represent almost all the regions including GB and Kashmir. They will go back to their respective offices and departments with a changed outlook, equipped with new skills thus having high spirit to perform their duties with the best of their potential.

In the end, the Director General thanked the faculty members and the associated staff of NIM, Peshawar whose untiring efforts, she said, ensured timely completion of the course. At the end, the Director General Farah Hamid presented the prestigious NIM shield to the chief secretary.