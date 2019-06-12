Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Waste Management Company started anti-dengue drive to raise awareness about life cycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue. According to a spokesman, the teams of the RWMC conducted door-to-door campaign in area of Dhok Khilo Khan where waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the people to highlight importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

The teams also urged the people to keep surroundings neat and clean.

Keeping surroundings clean will help keep environment healthy, the spokesman said.