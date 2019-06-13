Share:

KARACHI - Amid opposition parties’ protest and slogans, the Pakistan People’s Party managed to get the resolution passed to condemn arrest of its leader and former President Asif Ali Zardari by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Grand Democratic Alliance started protesting soon when the microphone of Opposition Leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi was turned off. Naqvi raised questions over the summoning the session on requisition of treasury members on which the Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani said the session was convened as per law.

The protesting lawmakers were holding placards and chanting anti-government slogans. The PTI members also brought their own microphone in the house and kept chanting slogans on the same. A resolution to condemn Zardari’s arrest was tabled by the PPP’s Jam Madad Ali who was visibly furious as his co-chairman was taken into custody.

“This house categorically condemns the arrest of former President of Pakistan and current Member of National Assembly President Asif Ali Zardari by NAB a patently , fabricated and politically motivated cases; recognizes the unmatched services and personal sacrifices made by President Zardari for the restoration of democracy in Pakistan; and demands his immediate release given that the NAB is clearly on the political witch hunt at the behest of forces who want to silence the voice of truth,” the resolution read.

Ali said that Zardari had spent 12 in years in jail on similar charges but nothing was proved and he was acquitted from all the ‘fabricated’ cases. He asked why the people of Sindh were consistently being targeted in under the garb of the accountability, adding that despite all that their leadership had asked them to keep calm. Taking a jibe at the protesting PTI members, Ali asked the speaker to throw out ‘this garbage’ from the house, adding that that the letter had violated the sanctity the august assembly.

Speaking on the resolution, Minister for Women Development and Empowerment Syeda Shehla Raza lambasted the PTI, saying that they had turned the assembly into ‘Dhobi Ghat’. She said that Zardari’s arrest was the federal government’s lame tactics to divert attention from its incompetence. “What do you think can you divert the people attention from dollar’s rise, inflation and other issues by arresting President Zardari,” she asked.

Later, the speaker presented the resolution in the house on which the PPP members chanted ‘yes’ PTI members loudly said ‘No’ yet the chair ruled the resolution as passed unanimously.