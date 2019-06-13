Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at 7th Floor of the New Sindh Secretariat and after lengthy and extensive discussion approved Police Order 2002 and also allowed some amendments.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, all the provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants and concerned secretaries. The agenda items of the cabinet, include The Sindh (Repeal of the Police Act, 1861 and revival of Police Order 2002) Bill, 2019; Constitution of Sindh Minimum Wage Board, constitution of Governing Body of SESSI, conversion/utilization of amenity plots for Mass Transit projects undertaken by Sindh government, amendment in The Establishment of the Office of Ombudsman for the province of Sindh Act 1991, appointment of administrator in Town Committee, Shadi Palli, Dist Umerkot, constitution of provincial advisory council for Empowerment of ‘Persons with Disabilities’.

The additional items taken up in with the permission of the chief minister include rationalization in monthly OZT share of 1526 union councils and union committees, capital shortfall in Sindh Bank, appointment of CEO/President of Sindh Bank Ltd, amendment in Sindh Regularization of Teachers appointed on contract basis Act, 2018 and resource mobilization plan, 2019-20.

Police Order 2002

The chief minister told the cabinet that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has called upon the provincial assembly to reconsider the bill to achieve its objective of having an independent force for the province.

Sindh Bank facing shortfall of Rs14.7b

The cabinet extensively discussed the observation recorded by the Sindh Governor and made some minor amendments in the bill. Advisor to Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab briefed the cabinet about the discussion the cabinet sub-committee had made with the police, the civil society and the petitioner and their lawyer.

The new law had been re-framed and re-phrased in consultation with the concerned stake holders. The Home Minister’s proposed powers of transferring investigation have been withdrawn from the law.

The cabinet was told that the IG Police tenure has been strengthened properly. The IG police will transfer/post District police Officer and DIG in consultation with the chief minister.

The cabinet approved the law referred back by the Governor and also accorded approval to present it in the provincial assembly on Thursday.

Advisory Council

The cabinet also approved a 62-member provincial advisory Council for Empowerment of ‘Person with Disabilities’. It is a Sindh level consultative and Advisory body for issues related to persons with disabilities (PWD) and would facilitate the continuous evaluation of comprehensive policy for the empowerment of PWD for full enjoyment of their rights. Its chairman will be Minister of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities while the vice chairman will be secretary o the department. Four MPAs have also been inducted in the advisory council.

Sindh Bank Capital Shortfall

The Sindh cabinet was apprised that the Sindh Bank Ltd was facing a shortfall in capital to the tune of Rs14.7 billion due to a combination of various factors, including increase in non-performing loans, deficit in valuation of the investment portfolio and also due to an increase in the capital requirements by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The SBP has also conveyed the same matter to the finance department. The cabinet members said that the bank was performing well but due to some issues the Sindh bank was faced with capital shortfall, therefore it must be supported.

The Sindh Bank requested the cabinet that the Sindh government may subscribe Finance the Term Finance Certificate (TFC) of Rs3.7 billion. The cabinet approved the request.

The cabinet also approved the merger of Sindh Leasing Company Ltd with a capital of Rs3.5 billion. The board of the leasing company has already approved the merger.

The Sindh cabinet decided to impose ban on further lending by Sindh bank. The Sindh Bank has also been directed to present its details financial plan in the cabinet in September 2019.

The cabinet also decided to appoint President/CEO of Sindh Bank and the recommended names would be sent to State Bank of Pakistan for further approval.

Amendment in Teachers Bill: The Sindh Cabinet discussed amendment in Sindh Regularization of Teachers Appointed on contract basis. The cabinet was told that the Act in its original form catered for regularization of the teachers appointed in the year 2014, an amendment in the Act was imminent to make room for regularization of the services of those Sindh University and NTS qualified contractual teachers who were appointed in the years 2015, 2016 and 2017. CThe cabinet approved the amendment.